Punjab govt closes roads, enforces Section 144 to bar PTI protests in Lahore        

Police report the arrest of approximately 2,500 PTI supporters on Friday night, call them as troublemakers

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 5th, 2024) To maintain order and ensure public safety, both Rangers and Punjab police have been deployed in the city.

Previously, the police reported the arrest of approximately 2,500 PTI supporters on Friday night, and called them as troublemakers.

The city administration had ordered the detention of around 1,600 individuals associated with PTI.

In addition, all motorways connecting Lahore to other cities have been closed. Access points such as Babu Sabu Interchange and Thokar Niaz Baig have been sealed off with containers, including barricades on the Lahore-Sialkot Motorway.

Section 144 has been enforced in Rawalpindi, Attock, and Sargodha from October 4 to October 6, prohibiting any political gatherings or protests. In Lahore, this measure is in effect from October 3 to October 8.

A spokesperson from the Home Department indicated that public assemblies could be potential targets for terrorist activities, underscoring the need for these orders to ensure the safety of citizens and maintain law and order.

On Friday, a local resident challenged the imposition of Section 144 in the Lahore High Court, arguing that it violates constitutional rights and calling for its removal in the city.