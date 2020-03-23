Punjab govt closes SNGPL call centres

(@FahadShabbir)

In order to avoid spread of coronavirus, the Punjab government Monday temporarily closed call centres of the Sui northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL).

According to SNGPL spokesperson, the SNGPL helpline will remain closed temporarily. He said the SNGPL has issued new helpline numbers on emergency basis to facilitate customers.

He said as a preventive measure, this step was inevitable, adding that SNGLP urged public to coordinate and provide their full support at this crucial time.

The list of numbers are as follows:Lahore 042-99263388, 042-99268322, Gujranwala 055-9200479, 055-9200494, Faisalabad 041-9210043, 041-9210170, Sialkot 052-3562271, 052-3254398, Sheikhupura 056-3791647, 056-3791651, Islamabad 051-9257738, 051-9257736, Rawalpindi 051-4917278, 051-4917266, Sargodha 048-3224402, 048-3224401, Gujrat 053-9260325, 053-9260322, Peshawar 091-9217783? 091-9219539, Mardan 093-7880019, 093-7868022, Abbotabad 099-2382087, 099-29310077, Multan 061-9220078, 0619220079, Bahawalpur 062-9255032, 062-9255027 and Sahiwal 040-9200129, 040-9200093.