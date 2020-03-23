UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Govt Closes SNGPL Call Centres

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 08:54 PM

Punjab govt closes SNGPL call centres

In order to avoid spread of coronavirus, the Punjab government Monday temporarily closed call centres of the Sui northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL).

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2020 ) :In order to avoid spread of coronavirus, the Punjab government Monday temporarily closed call centres of the Sui northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL).

According to SNGPL spokesperson, the SNGPL helpline will remain closed temporarily. He said the SNGPL has issued new helpline numbers on emergency basis to facilitate customers.

He said as a preventive measure, this step was inevitable, adding that SNGLP urged public to coordinate and provide their full support at this crucial time.

The list of numbers are as follows:Lahore 042-99263388, 042-99268322, Gujranwala 055-9200479, 055-9200494, Faisalabad 041-9210043, 041-9210170, Sialkot 052-3562271, 052-3254398, Sheikhupura 056-3791647, 056-3791651, Islamabad 051-9257738, 051-9257736, Rawalpindi 051-4917278, 051-4917266, Sargodha 048-3224402, 048-3224401, Gujrat 053-9260325, 053-9260322, Peshawar 091-9217783? 091-9219539, Mardan 093-7880019, 093-7868022, Abbotabad 099-2382087, 099-29310077, Multan 061-9220078, 0619220079, Bahawalpur 062-9255032, 062-9255027 and Sahiwal 040-9200129, 040-9200093.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Government Of Punjab Gujrat Sahiwal Mardan Sargodha Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Sialkot Sheikhupura Gas SNGPL Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Govt is all set to announce income support program ..

11 minutes ago

Thirteenth Aircraft Heads From Russia to Italy to ..

2 minutes ago

100 held on the violation of COVID-19 measures

2 minutes ago

Lahore High Court issues advisory for all District ..

2 minutes ago

Command and Control Center confirms 805 Coronaviru ..

2 minutes ago

Faisalabad Waste Management Company washes city ro ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.