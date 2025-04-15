Punjab govt collects record Rs754bn taxes through 'e-Pay Punjab'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) The Punjab government has collected a record tax revenue of over rs754 billion through 'e-Pay Punjab', a digital tax payment system — developed by Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) in collaboration with the Punjab Finance Department.

The system has also surpassed 83 million digital transactions. This was revealed during a progress review meeting presided over by PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf here on Tuesday. The participants were apprised that citizens can conveniently pay 87 types of taxes and levies of 18 different departments from the comforts of their homes using the e-Pay Punjab platform.

The growing trust and convenience offered by the system is evident from the fact that over 5.6 million users have downloaded the e-Pay Punjab mobile application to date.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman Faisal Yousaf stated, “e-Pay Punjab has emerged as an effective and citizen-centric solution, not only by increasing transparency and revenue collection but also by sparing the public from unnecessary visits to government offices and protecting them from middlemen. We are continuously working to expand the platform’s services to make government payments even more accessible and efficient.”