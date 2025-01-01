Punjab govt collects record tax revenue

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) The Punjab government has collected around Rs 650 billion in tax revenue

through e-Pay Punjab, developed by the Punjab Information Technology

Board (PITB) in collaboration with the Punjab Finance Department.

With over 73.94 million transactions processed to date, the platform

continues to revolutionize the way citizens interact with government services.

During a progress review meeting by PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf,

it was highlighted that ePay Punjab enables citizens to conveniently

pay 86 types of taxes and fees related to 18 government departments

from the comfort of their homes.

In his remarks, Chairman Faisal Yousaf stated, “This initiative has significantly

reduced the need for unnecessary visits to government offices and curtailed

exploitation by middlemen, while contributing substantially to the provincial

exchequer.” He further emphasized that PITB was working to enhance the

system by introducing new services to make it even more user-friendly and

to simplify citizens’ lives.