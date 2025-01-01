Open Menu

Punjab Govt Collects Record Tax Revenue

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 01, 2025 | 05:50 PM

Punjab govt collects record tax revenue

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) The Punjab government has collected around Rs 650 billion in tax revenue

through e-Pay Punjab, developed by the Punjab Information Technology

Board (PITB) in collaboration with the Punjab Finance Department.

With over 73.94 million transactions processed to date, the platform

continues to revolutionize the way citizens interact with government services.

During a progress review meeting by PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf,

it was highlighted that ePay Punjab enables citizens to conveniently

pay 86 types of taxes and fees related to 18 government departments

from the comfort of their homes.

In his remarks, Chairman Faisal Yousaf stated, “This initiative has significantly

reduced the need for unnecessary visits to government offices and curtailed

exploitation by middlemen, while contributing substantially to the provincial

exchequer.” He further emphasized that PITB was working to enhance the

system by introducing new services to make it even more user-friendly and

to simplify citizens’ lives.

Related Topics

Technology Government Of Punjab Punjab Progress Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan, India exchange lists of respective nucle ..

Pakistan, India exchange lists of respective nuclear installations, facilities

6 minutes ago
 Ukraine halts Russian gas transit

Ukraine halts Russian gas transit

7 minutes ago
 Human trafficking: 13 FIA officials booked, 35 oth ..

Human trafficking: 13 FIA officials booked, 35 others dismissed from service

14 minutes ago
 Sindh govt warns protesters of strict action if si ..

Sindh govt warns protesters of strict action if sit-in continues in Karachi

35 minutes ago
 Moreeb Hill Climb Challenge kicks off tomorrow

Moreeb Hill Climb Challenge kicks off tomorrow

37 minutes ago
 Israeli airstrikes kill at least 17 Palestinians i ..

Israeli airstrikes kill at least 17 Palestinians in Gaza

1 hour ago
MoHRE organises New Year festivities for workers n ..

MoHRE organises New Year festivities for workers nationwide

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders receive New Year greetings

UAE leaders receive New Year greetings

2 hours ago
 Al Neyadi, Al Nafeesa lead sand drift competitions ..

Al Neyadi, Al Nafeesa lead sand drift competitions at Liwa Festival

2 hours ago
 Shafqat Ali Khan likely to be appointed MOFA’s n ..

Shafqat Ali Khan likely to be appointed MOFA’s new spokesperson

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Arabic Poetry Festival to kick off Monday

Sharjah Arabic Poetry Festival to kick off Monday

4 hours ago
 UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Moh ..

UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Mohammed Alqasim as Ministry of E ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan