Punjab Govt Collects Record Tax Revenue
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 01, 2025 | 05:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) The Punjab government has collected around Rs 650 billion in tax revenue
through e-Pay Punjab, developed by the Punjab Information Technology
Board (PITB) in collaboration with the Punjab Finance Department.
With over 73.94 million transactions processed to date, the platform
continues to revolutionize the way citizens interact with government services.
During a progress review meeting by PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf,
it was highlighted that ePay Punjab enables citizens to conveniently
pay 86 types of taxes and fees related to 18 government departments
from the comfort of their homes.
In his remarks, Chairman Faisal Yousaf stated, “This initiative has significantly
reduced the need for unnecessary visits to government offices and curtailed
exploitation by middlemen, while contributing substantially to the provincial
exchequer.” He further emphasized that PITB was working to enhance the
system by introducing new services to make it even more user-friendly and
to simplify citizens’ lives.
