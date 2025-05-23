Open Menu

Punjab Govt Collects Record Tax Revenue Of Rs 800 Billion Via E-Pay Punjab

Faizan Hashmi Published May 23, 2025 | 06:50 PM

Punjab govt collects record tax revenue of Rs 800 billion via e-Pay Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) The Punjab government collected over Rs 800 billion in tax revenue through ‘e-Pay Punjab’, a flagship digital payment solution developed by the Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) in collaboration with the Punjab Finance Department.

This was highlighted during a progress review meeting presided over by PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf, here on Friday.

Launched in October 2019, e-Pay Punjab has facilitated more than 86 million online transactions, revolutionizing how citizens pay government dues and taxes. The platform allows hassle-free payments for 87 different taxes or levies from 18 government departments, eliminating the need for physical visits and curbing reliance on middlemen and agent mafias.

Since its launch, e-Pay Punjab has generated substantial revenue across key tax streams, including over PKR 564 billion in Sales Tax, more than PKR 39 billion in Property Tax, over PKR 35 billion in Token Tax, and over PKR 19 billion through Traffic Challans.

To date, over 5.8 million users have downloaded the e-Pay Punjab mobile app — a testament to its growing popularity and the public’s trust in digital governance.

Speaking on the occasion, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf remarked, “e-Pay Punjab has not only empowered citizens with convenient, transparent payment options but also significantly strengthened the provincial treasury. We are continuously enhancing the platform by integrating more services to ensure safe, fast, and user-friendly digital payments from the comfort of one’s homes.”

Recent Stories

AFC celebrates 12th Grassroots Football Day with o ..

AFC celebrates 12th Grassroots Football Day with over 31,000 participants

2 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Zayed honours Emirati runner Salem Al H ..

Nahyan bin Zayed honours Emirati runner Salem Al Hashemi

2 hours ago
 Punjab Government Collects Record Tax Revenue of P ..

Punjab Government Collects Record Tax Revenue of PKR 800 Billion+ via e-Pay Punj ..

3 hours ago
 ILO to hold International Labour Conference in Gen ..

ILO to hold International Labour Conference in Geneva on June 2

4 hours ago
 NYU Abu Dhabi celebrates Class of 2025 graduates

NYU Abu Dhabi celebrates Class of 2025 graduates

4 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak receives multi-party parliament ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives multi-party parliamentary delegation from India

4 hours ago
23.8% increase in number of mystery shopper report ..

23.8% increase in number of mystery shopper reports issued by Dubai Chambers

4 hours ago
 Sydney floods: Three dead, thousands stranded as N ..

Sydney floods: Three dead, thousands stranded as New South Wales faces severe fl ..

5 hours ago
 Council of Retired Diplomats organises meeting for ..

Council of Retired Diplomats organises meeting for newly appointed ambassadors t ..

5 hours ago
 SCA celebrates graduation of 2nd cohort of Financi ..

SCA celebrates graduation of 2nd cohort of Financial Market Pioneers Programme

5 hours ago
 PureHealth Group contributes AED50 million to 'Lif ..

PureHealth Group contributes AED50 million to 'Life Endowment' campaign

5 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak hails UAE’s historic T20I ser ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak hails UAE’s historic T20I series win over Bangladesh

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan