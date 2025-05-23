Punjab Govt Collects Record Tax Revenue Of Rs 800 Billion Via E-Pay Punjab
Faizan Hashmi Published May 23, 2025 | 06:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) The Punjab government collected over Rs 800 billion in tax revenue through ‘e-Pay Punjab’, a flagship digital payment solution developed by the Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) in collaboration with the Punjab Finance Department.
This was highlighted during a progress review meeting presided over by PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf, here on Friday.
Launched in October 2019, e-Pay Punjab has facilitated more than 86 million online transactions, revolutionizing how citizens pay government dues and taxes. The platform allows hassle-free payments for 87 different taxes or levies from 18 government departments, eliminating the need for physical visits and curbing reliance on middlemen and agent mafias.
Since its launch, e-Pay Punjab has generated substantial revenue across key tax streams, including over PKR 564 billion in Sales Tax, more than PKR 39 billion in Property Tax, over PKR 35 billion in Token Tax, and over PKR 19 billion through Traffic Challans.
To date, over 5.8 million users have downloaded the e-Pay Punjab mobile app — a testament to its growing popularity and the public’s trust in digital governance.
Speaking on the occasion, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf remarked, “e-Pay Punjab has not only empowered citizens with convenient, transparent payment options but also significantly strengthened the provincial treasury. We are continuously enhancing the platform by integrating more services to ensure safe, fast, and user-friendly digital payments from the comfort of one’s homes.”
Recent Stories
AFC celebrates 12th Grassroots Football Day with over 31,000 participants
Nahyan bin Zayed honours Emirati runner Salem Al Hashemi
Punjab Government Collects Record Tax Revenue of PKR 800 Billion+ via e-Pay Punj ..
ILO to hold International Labour Conference in Geneva on June 2
NYU Abu Dhabi celebrates Class of 2025 graduates
Nahyan bin Mubarak receives multi-party parliamentary delegation from India
23.8% increase in number of mystery shopper reports issued by Dubai Chambers
Sydney floods: Three dead, thousands stranded as New South Wales faces severe fl ..
Council of Retired Diplomats organises meeting for newly appointed ambassadors t ..
SCA celebrates graduation of 2nd cohort of Financial Market Pioneers Programme
PureHealth Group contributes AED50 million to 'Life Endowment' campaign
Nahyan bin Mubarak hails UAE’s historic T20I series win over Bangladesh
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab govt collects record tax revenue of Rs 800 billion via e-Pay Punjab2 minutes ago
-
Governor KP praises ongoing humanitarian efforts of King Salman Relief Center12 minutes ago
-
167 kanals of state land recovered in Daraban12 minutes ago
-
Pakistan facing gory trail of Indian state-sponsored terrorism : DG ISPR22 minutes ago
-
DC Khairpur handsover cheque to victim's family22 minutes ago
-
Sindh University to remain closed on May 28 for Youm-e-Takbeer22 minutes ago
-
Sardar Yousaf lauds national unity, media role in Pakistan-India conflict32 minutes ago
-
Uncle and nephew killed in shooting over old dispute in Tank32 minutes ago
-
Cabinet committee reviews security arrangements in Punjab32 minutes ago
-
Taskforce reports significant decline in poliovirus in Punjab, urges sustained efforts32 minutes ago
-
ICT admin moves to enforce dengue measures in housing societies32 minutes ago
-
Punjab CM's home medicine delivery project for heart patients in full swing42 minutes ago