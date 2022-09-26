Punjab govt committed for investment friendly environment: minister

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Communication and Works Chaudhry Ali Afzal Sahi on Monday said that the Punjab government was committed to creating an investment friendly environment for promotion of business activities at Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC).

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting here. Secretary Industries Punjab Ahmed Javed Qazi, Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh, Director General PBIT Dr Suhail Saleem and other officers were present.

The minister said that the Punjab government attaches high priority to facilitate local as well as foreign investment in the industrial estates.

He also seeks details about industry and investment in value addition city, Allama Iqbal industrial estate and M-III industrial city and urged for allocating green areas in special economic zones for promotion of Miyawaki forests.

Secretary Industries Punjab Ahmed Javed Qazi briefed the minister.

Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh also briefed about land related issues in FIEDMC.

Later, the minister visited the M-III industrial estate.