Punjab Govt Committed To Disease-free Province: Health Minister
September 27, 2024
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Khawaja Imran Nazir emphasized that a disease-free Punjab is the Chief Minister's top priority, and the government is allocating ample resources to achieve this goal. He made these remarks while chairing a meeting on the Chief Minister's Health Reforms Initiative here on Friday.
During the meeting, directives from the Chief Minister were reviewed, including the ongoing free home delivery of medicines and various health reforms aimed at improving the province's healthcare system. One of the key decisions was to launch a province-wide health survey to collect comprehensive data on disease prevalence, which will guide future healthcare interventions.
A proposal to form a committee of technical experts to devise a five-year roadmap for self-sustaining vertical healthcare programs was also discussed. Addressing the participants, the minister underscored that these programs would eventually become self-sufficient.
Khawaja Imran Nazir highlighted that the daily monitoring of free medicine deliveries to patients' homes is a top priority, with complete digitization of patient records for transparency and efficiency. "The use of digital media has been a crucial tool for raising awareness and preventing the spread of contagious and epidemic diseases," he said.
He further reiterated that access to comprehensive medical treatment, including free medicines, is a fundamental right of every patient in the province. "Since May, over 85,000 patients, including those suffering from cancer, heart disease, hepatitis, and tuberculosis, have benefited from the free home delivery of medicines," he added.
Senior officials from the Health Reforms Roadmap team and the Department of Health were also in attendance.
