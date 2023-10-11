Punjab govt committed to enhance hospitals services :minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) Punjab Caretaker Health Minister Professor Dr Javed Akram emphasized the Punjab government's dedication to enhancing the state of public hospitals.

He said this during his visit to the Government Lady Wellington Teaching Hospital here on Wednesday.

This commitment was made evident as he inspected ongoing development projects at the hospital, stressing the importance of timely completion.

Dr Akram mentioned that these visits were in line with the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

Medical Superintendent Dr Saeed Ahmed Khan, Additional Secretary Medical education Hafiz Dr Muhammad Wasim, and Deputy Director Abdul Mateen joined the minister during this inspection.