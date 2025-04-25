Punjab Govt Committed To Eradicating Malaria: Punjab CM
Sumaira FH Published April 25, 2025 | 06:58 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reaffirmed her government’s commitment to eliminating malaria from the province on the occasion of World Malaria Day.
In her special message on Friday, she termed malaria a dangerous but treatable disease and stressed the need for collective efforts to eradicate it. "Elimination of malaria and ensuring the creation of a healthy society are among the top priorities of the Punjab government," she said, adding that a modern strategy is being implemented across the province to control the disease.
Highlighting the government’s proactive approach, the Chief Minister announced the allocation of special funds for malaria prevention.
"Anti-malaria spray campaigns, free tests, and treatment facilities are being provided in every district of Punjab," she said.
Maryam Nawaz Sharif further stated that timely medical assistance is being ensured in malaria hotspots. She also urged the public to take preventive measures, including covering clean water and using mosquito nets.
"Every child, every mother, every family of Punjab is our priority, and their protection is our mission," the Chief Minister emphasized.
She said that the Punjab government’s renewed focus on health and prevention marks a significant step in its mission to create a healthier and malaria-free province.
