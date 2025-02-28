Punjab govt committed to eradicating polio: Minister Imran Nazir

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Khawaja Imran Nazir has reaffirmed the government's commitment to eradicating polio from the province.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, he highlighted the success of the ongoing anti-polio campaign, which has reached every child under the age of five over the past six months.

Addressing recent reports of polio cases in Chakwal and Mandi Bahauddin, the Minister challenged their authenticity. Presenting visual evidence, he showed children - who were reportedly polio-infected - running and playing, suggesting that these cases had been reported without proper verification. He emphasized that Punjab has significantly reduced the percentage of under-performing Union Councils from 6 to 2 per cent, making it the best-performing province in this regard.

Regarding the case from Mandi Bahauddin, the Minister revealed that a team of experienced pediatricians had thoroughly examined a child named Mahnoor, who was previously reported as a polio patient. The experts found her to be clinically normal, with no neurological defects or symptoms of poliomyelitis. The Minister also raised concerns over the credibility of previous reports declaring children as polio-affected.

Reiterating the Punjab government’s unwavering efforts, Khawaja Imran Nazir assured that all necessary measures are being taken to eliminate polio. "We are leaving no stone unturned in our fight against polio and ensuring a healthier future for our children," he concluded.