Punjab Govt Committed To Gender Equality, Healthcare Access: Khawaja Imran
Umer Jamshaid Published November 08, 2024 | 06:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare, Khawaja Imran Nazir, affirmed the government’s commitment to eliminating gender-based violence and ensuring equitable healthcare access for all. Addressing a seminar on Friday, organized by the World Health Organization (WHO), the minister highlighted the importance of gender equality, non-discriminatory healthcare, and human rights within the public health sector.
The seminar aimed to raise public awareness about human rights, violence against women, and access to healthcare services. Khawaja Imran emphasized that, according to WHO statistics, nearly half of the world's population lacks access to basic healthcare services. He noted that factors like gender inequality and discrimination are significant barriers to public healthcare access.
“The vision of the Chief Minister of Punjab is to establish a healthy society by removing all social disparities through accessible healthcare services,” he stated, adding that the government is implementing transformative changes in hospital systems to provide quality healthcare to the public.
Highlighting the Department of Health’s IRMNCH (Integrated Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn & Child Health) program, he called it a potential game-changer for improving maternal and child health in the province. The minister further acknowledged the pervasive issue of corruption in society, calling for collective action to address it.
He also emphasized the need to foster a culture of love, respect, and gender equality, advocating for societal changes to ensure women are treated with dignity. “Islam has granted more rights to women than any other religion,” he said, stressing the importance of social attitudes that support women’s rights and promote tolerance.
Chairperson of the Women's Protection Authority Hina Pervaiz Butt, along with WHO officials Dr. Jamshed and Dr. Yahya, also spoke at the event, underscoring the importance of gender equality and accessible healthcare in building a healthier society.
Recent Stories
PITB Revamps Punjab Govt Portal
UNESCO kicks-off consultations on media, information literacy strategy for Pakis ..
Good news for Pakistanis as passport delay issue resolved
SHC directs police to find MQM London worker Saqib Afirdi missing for last nine ..
Punjab govt to extend Green Lockdown to combat smog
India refuses to visit Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025
Malaika Arora’s Instagram post about breakup with Arjun Kapoor goes viral
Pakistan levels ODI series 1-1 with convincing 9-wicket victory over Australia
PM Shehbaz affirms govt’s commitment to achieve $25b in IT exports in next thr ..
Gold price increases by Rs2000 per tola in Pakistan
LHC orders to close all markets by 8pm to combat smog across Punjab
2nd ODI: Australia set 164-run target for Pakistan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM pays tribute to security forces2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, AD Ports sign MoUs for collaboration in rail, airport, maritime sectors2 minutes ago
-
Speaker, Deputy Speaker condole death of Khizar Hayat Haraj12 minutes ago
-
Transforming trash into treasure: Islamabad Art Exhibition showcases sustainable design innovations12 minutes ago
-
SU hosts inter-departmental trilingual speech, milli naghma competitions to celebrate ‘Hamara Paki ..12 minutes ago
-
DC stresses to make plantation in graveyard12 minutes ago
-
Iranian Deputy Defence Minister calls on Khawaja Muhamamd Asif12 minutes ago
-
Journalists plays role of eyes, ears in society: Barrister Arslan12 minutes ago
-
CS issues message on Iqbal Day22 minutes ago
-
Dengue alert: 9022 dengue cases reported in twin cities51 minutes ago
-
KSA desires to fulfill market demand with skilled workers of Pakistan: Farooq51 minutes ago
-
Dr Soomro lauds PCP services for people with disabilities52 minutes ago