Punjab govt committed to gender equality, healthcare access: Khawaja Imran

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare, Khawaja Imran Nazir, affirmed the government’s commitment to eliminating gender-based violence and ensuring equitable healthcare access for all. Addressing a seminar on Friday, organized by the World Health Organization (WHO), the minister highlighted the importance of gender equality, non-discriminatory healthcare, and human rights within the public health sector.

The seminar aimed to raise public awareness about human rights, violence against women, and access to healthcare services. Khawaja Imran emphasized that, according to WHO statistics, nearly half of the world's population lacks access to basic healthcare services. He noted that factors like gender inequality and discrimination are significant barriers to public healthcare access.

“The vision of the Chief Minister of Punjab is to establish a healthy society by removing all social disparities through accessible healthcare services,” he stated, adding that the government is implementing transformative changes in hospital systems to provide quality healthcare to the public.

Highlighting the Department of Health’s IRMNCH (Integrated Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn & Child Health) program, he called it a potential game-changer for improving maternal and child health in the province. The minister further acknowledged the pervasive issue of corruption in society, calling for collective action to address it.

He also emphasized the need to foster a culture of love, respect, and gender equality, advocating for societal changes to ensure women are treated with dignity. “Islam has granted more rights to women than any other religion,” he said, stressing the importance of social attitudes that support women’s rights and promote tolerance.

Chairperson of the Women's Protection Authority Hina Pervaiz Butt, along with WHO officials Dr. Jamshed and Dr. Yahya, also spoke at the event, underscoring the importance of gender equality and accessible healthcare in building a healthier society.