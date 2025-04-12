Punjab Govt Committed To Improving Medical Education: Salman Rafique
Muhammad Irfan Published April 12, 2025 | 07:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has reiterated the provincial government’s commitment to improving the quality of medical education across the province.
He expressed these views while addressing the second convocation ceremony of Central Park Medical College as the chief guest on Saturday. Congratulating the graduating students and their families, the minister acknowledged the vital role of young doctors in strengthening the healthcare system. “We value the contribution of our young medical professionals. Under the vision of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Punjab government is prioritizing medical education and ensuring that our institutions meet modern standards,” he said.
He stressed that education and healthcare are the two fundamental pillars of a developed society and that providing quality health services is the state’s core responsibility. “Doctors have been blessed with a rare opportunity by Allah Almighty to serve suffering humanity — a noble duty that begins in hospitals,” he added.
Highlighting the government's recent initiatives, Khawaja Salman Rafique said Asia’s largest Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cancer Treatment and Research is under construction in Lahore, while advanced Nawaz Sharif Institutes of Cardiology are being established in both Lahore and Sargodha.
He further noted that government medical colleges in Punjab are promoting modern research and that private institutions are also witnessing significant improvement in academic standards.
A total of 173 students from six MBBS batches (2017–2023) of Central Park Medical College were conferred degrees during the convocation.
Provincial Minister for sports and Labor Faisal Ayub Khokhar also graced the event. Other notable attendees included Mian Tahir Javed, Chairman board of Trustees; Dr. Muhammad Abbas, Controller of Examinations, University of Health Sciences; Professor Asif Abbas Naqvi; Professor Muhammad Amir Mian, Principal of Central Park Medical College; along with faculty members, graduates, parents, and a large number of students.
Recent Stories
US exempts Chinese computers, phones from tariffs
Saudi Arabia welcomes Oman’s hosting of Iran-U.S. talks
Israeli army continues military operations in Tulkarm, its camps
GCC Secretary-General welcomes Oman’s hosting of Iran-US talks
Abdullah bin Zayed holds phone call with Sultanate of Oman’s Minister of Forei ..
21 martyred, 64 injured in one day in Gaza
PSL 10: Karachi Kings defeat Multan Sultans by four wickets
Abu Dhabi Police warn against rumours, misinformation
Beijing airport cancels over 400 flights due to strong winds
Expo Osaka 2025 officially opens in Japan
UAE President receives US Congress delegation
Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah hosts delegation from Italian University
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Street children deserve compassion, care: CM4 hours ago
-
CM condoles death of Khawaja Shahid Mahmood4 hours ago
-
CM grieved over child’s death4 hours ago
-
CM takes notice of maid’s death in Hanjarwal4 hours ago
-
CM grieved over killing of eight Pakistanis4 hours ago
-
PM expresses grief over killing of eight Pakistanis in Iran4 hours ago
-
NA Speaker felicitates Shujaat Hussain on elected unopposed President of PML6 hours ago
-
Bench, bar cooperation imperative for speedy justice to litigants: PM aide6 hours ago
-
Two men shot, injured in separate incidents of armed attacks6 hours ago
-
Mirpur set to get International airport as feasibility process begins6 hours ago
-
Mirpur protests Israeli aggression in Palestine, accuses world nations of double standards6 hours ago
-
NA Speaker felicitates Bilawal on being elected Chairman PPP6 hours ago