Punjab govt committed to improving medical education: Salman Rafique

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has reiterated the provincial government’s commitment to improving the quality of medical education across the province.

He expressed these views while addressing the second convocation ceremony of Central Park Medical College as the chief guest on Saturday. Congratulating the graduating students and their families, the minister acknowledged the vital role of young doctors in strengthening the healthcare system. “We value the contribution of our young medical professionals. Under the vision of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Punjab government is prioritizing medical education and ensuring that our institutions meet modern standards,” he said.

He stressed that education and healthcare are the two fundamental pillars of a developed society and that providing quality health services is the state’s core responsibility. “Doctors have been blessed with a rare opportunity by Allah Almighty to serve suffering humanity — a noble duty that begins in hospitals,” he added.

Highlighting the government's recent initiatives, Khawaja Salman Rafique said Asia’s largest Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cancer Treatment and Research is under construction in Lahore, while advanced Nawaz Sharif Institutes of Cardiology are being established in both Lahore and Sargodha.

He further noted that government medical colleges in Punjab are promoting modern research and that private institutions are also witnessing significant improvement in academic standards.

A total of 173 students from six MBBS batches (2017–2023) of Central Park Medical College were conferred degrees during the convocation.

Provincial Minister for sports and Labor Faisal Ayub Khokhar also graced the event. Other notable attendees included Mian Tahir Javed, Chairman board of Trustees; Dr. Muhammad Abbas, Controller of Examinations, University of Health Sciences; Professor Asif Abbas Naqvi; Professor Muhammad Amir Mian, Principal of Central Park Medical College; along with faculty members, graduates, parents, and a large number of students.