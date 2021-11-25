Punjab govt committed to maintain law & order : Hasaan Khawar

UrduPoint.com

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Hasaan Khawar has said that Punjab government is committed to maintain law and order in the province.

He said this while addressing a meeting of parliamentarians of different political parties organized by Sustainable Social Development Organization, said a press release issued here.

He said that parliament had done its job to combat human trafficking and enacted laws.

Punjab minister for Social Welfare & Bait ul Maal Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari said that there was a need to develop synergies between different stakeholders to combat the human trafficking and bonded labor in the country.

He said that the government was taking measures to monitor the workplaces and especially brick kilns to address the issues of the bonded labor in the province.

SSDO Executive Director Syed Kausar Abbas said that SSDO was starting a two-year intervention to engage with all relevant stakeholders to form Parliamentary Working Group and other Stakeholder Working Groups comprising concerned departments and stakeholders, judiciary and prosecution on one platform to coordinate, review, discuss and address various challenges in a way of implementation of Prevention of Trafficking in Person Act 2018 (PTPA) and Prevention of Smuggling of Migrants Act 2018 (PSMA) at all levels.

He said that SSDO would continue facilitating parliamentarians, government institutions, law enforcement agencies, prosecution and media to have well-coordinated efforts to combat human trafficking in Pakistan.

SDGs Parliamentary Task Force Punjab convener Mian Muhammad Shafi said that in our country, the human trafficking was mainly in labour intensive sectors and there was need to take effective measures to eradicate forced labour, modern slavery and human trafficking.

Women Protection Authority Chairperson Fatima Chadhar said that there was a need to develop understanding of the issues of trafficking in person within the country and cross border. She said that the initiative of SSDO to build the capacity of the different stakeholders would play vital role in addressing the issue of the trafficking in person from the society.

