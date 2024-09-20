Open Menu

Punjab Govt Committed To Maintain Peace: Azma Bukhari

Sumaira FH Published September 20, 2024 | 11:10 AM

Punjab govt committed to maintain peace: Azma Bukhari

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari on Friday reiterated the provincial government's commitment to maintaining peace and stability, warning that no one will be allowed to disrupt law and order or exploit youth for political purposes.

Talking to a private news channel, Azma said under Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif's leadership, the Punjab government is determined to deliver on its promises.

She said the government is launching multiple projects for youth welfare, including free IT courses, the Punjab Rozgar Scheme, the CM Punjab Skill Development Program, the Punjab Youth Helpline, sports development initiatives, and women empowerment programs.

"These initiatives aim to provide young people with skills, resources and opportunities to thrive, aligning with Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif's vision for a progressive and prosperous Punjab", she added.

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari has thrown down the gauntlet, challenging critics to compare the performance of previous Chief Minister Buzdar with the current CM, Maryam Nawaz Sharif. And it is easy to see why Maryam Nawaz Sharif has been on a mission to transform Punjab since taking office.

She emphasized that the provincial government will not tolerate any disruptions to law and order amidst speculation surrounding PTI's plans to hold a Jalsa (public gathering) in Lahore.

She expressed confidence that Punjab citizens prioritize their Chief Minister's performance and will not be swayed by opposition rallies.

The information Minister has expressed serious concerns about granting a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) for holding a Jalsa (public gathering) in Lahore.

According to her, the KPK government has a history of creating anarchic situations, as seen in Islamabad where only KPK citizens were allegedly forced to participate.

She has also criticized the PTI's use of official resources for public gatherings, likening their rallies to concerts.

Azma Bokhari stated there is no comparison to be made, as the Punjab CM is working tirelessly to revamp and transform the province, unlike Gandapur who allegedly uses official vehicles and infrastructure for public gatherings.

Bokhari emphasized that the Chief Minister is focused on serving the people, whereas Gandapur is more interested in self-serving political activities.

The Information Minister also took a swipe at Gandapur' s politics, labelling it as baseless allegations and levelling accusations, much like his PTI leader.

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari has thrown down the gauntlet, challenging critics to compare the performance of previous Chief Minister Buzdar with the current CM, Maryam Nawaz Sharif. And it is easy to see why Maryam Nawaz Sharif has been on a mission to transform Punjab since taking office.

Related Topics

Lahore Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Information Minister Government Of Punjab Punjab Law And Order Jalsa Vehicles Noc Young Women Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Pakistan elected as member of IAEA BoG for 2024-26

Pakistan elected as member of IAEA BoG for 2024-26

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan two female peacekeepers receive UN’s Ge ..

Pakistan two female peacekeepers receive UN’s Gender Advocacy Award

17 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 September 202 ..

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2024

2 hours ago
 P@SHA announces results of its annual elections

P@SHA announces results of its annual elections

15 hours ago
 IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground- ..

IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground-breaking GMIS

17 hours ago
SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemente ..

SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemented after amended Election Act: ..

17 hours ago
 Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” ..

Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India

20 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New Yo ..

PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York

20 hours ago
 Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

21 hours ago
 Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s cl ..

Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s clarification for not standing u ..

21 hours ago
 PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points

PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan