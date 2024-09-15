(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) Chairman Ushr & Zakat Council and Member Provincial Assembly of PML-N Rana Munawar

Ghous Khan said on Sunday the Punjab government was committed to welfare of people,

and all resources would be utilized for the purpose.

Talking to APP, he said the Chief minister Punjab was taking exemplary measures to make

the province prosperous, and launched various development projects in this regard.

He said after assuming the charge of his office, he visited Zakat & Ushr district offices

of Sargodha division and reviewed the performance. He directed the officers to make

sure transparency in providing Zakat to deserving people.

On the occasion, Youth Coordinator PML N tehsil Sillanwali Rana Kaleem and Social team

In-charge of PML-N PP 78 Rana Tehseen were also present.