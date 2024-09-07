Punjab Govt Committed To People's Welfare: Minister
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 07, 2024 | 05:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2024) Newly-appointed Provincial Minister for Ushr and Zakat Rana Munawar Ghous Khan has said the Punjab government is committed to welfare of people, and all resources would be utilised for the purpose.
He was speaking at various welcoming ceremonies, organised by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) workers and local leaders, on his arrival in Sargodha in different areas of his constituency, on Saturday. The minister expressed gratitude to the PML-N workers and leaders over their trust in him and assured the people of Sargodha that he would fulfill his responsibilities with utmost dedication. He highlighted various development initiatives, undertaken by the Punjab government under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif. The minister emphasised the PML-N's commitment to public service and national progress.
Residents of his constituency and the city of Sargodha had gathered in large numbers at Siyal Mor to greet him on his first visit after becoming a provincial minister. The party workers expressed their confidence in Rana Munawar Ghous, praising him as a seasoned politician, who had always worked for welfare of his constituency. They expressed their belief that his appointment as a minister would bring further development to the area.
Among those present at the welcome ceremonies were MPA Mian Ikramul-Haq, Pakistan Muslim League-N Tehsil President Rana Nadeem Khan, Senior Vice President Tehsil Makhdoom Shah Kameer, senior leader Pakistan Muslim League Rana Irshad Ahmed Khan Advocate, Youth Coordinator PP-78 Rana Kaleem, In-charge Social Media Pakistan Muslim League-N PP-78 Rana Tahseen, besides a large number of workers.
