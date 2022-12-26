UrduPoint.com

Punjab Govt Committed To Promote Sports: Malik Taimoor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 26, 2022 | 08:10 PM

Punjab govt committed to promote sports: Malik Taimoor

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Malik Taimoor Masood here on Monday said the Punjab government was committed to promoting regional and local sports across the province.

Addressing a press conference before the opening ceremony of Potohar Sports Festival, the minister said the opportunities for sports activities were provided to more than 10,000 youth across Punjab.

The government, laying special focus on the promotion of sports, was giving importance to youth affairs, he added.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was taking solid steps to promote sports in Punjab, he said, adding that the Punjab government, under its vision, had attached greater importance to youth affairs, sports, and infrastructure.

He said sports academies would be established across Punjab, adding that 10 games would be played in the Potohar festival, in which more than 5,000 players would participate, he informed.

The sports activities would be promoted at the district level, he said and informed that 95 percent construction work on a sports stadium being built in Rawalpindi had been completed.

A youth hostel had also been established in Rawalpindi, which would have accommodation facilities for 200 athletes, the minister added.

Malik Taimur said, in a mega project, a fund of Rs 2 billion had been allocated for sports activities. Efforts were being made to promote healthy activities throughout the province so as to engage youth and bring out the under-explored talent, besides creating excellent sports and recreational opportunities for the people, he added.

The Potohar festival would be celebrated as a fair, Malik Taimoor said. Kabaddi, tug-of-war, javelin throw, and several regional and cultural sports would be part of the festival, and Rs 30,000 would be given to the winner and Rs 20,000 to the runner-up team, he addedDeputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Shoaib Ali, Divisional Sports Officer Waheed Babar, DO Sports Shams Tawheed Abbasi, Deputy Director Sports Nadeem Qaiser, and others were present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Sports Government Of Punjab Punjab Kabaddi Rawalpindi Government Billion

Recent Stories

Dubai Land Department launches its new strategic p ..

Dubai Land Department launches its new strategic plan 2026

1 hour ago
 NDMA directs for Anti-COVID National Preparedness ..

NDMA directs for Anti-COVID National Preparedness Audit 2022-23

1 hour ago
 Speaker NA to visit Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto on D ..

Speaker NA to visit Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto on Dec 27

1 hour ago
 Use of gas heaters sans precautionary measures pos ..

Use of gas heaters sans precautionary measures posing threat to public lives

1 hour ago
 Sindh Governor calls on President

Sindh Governor calls on President

1 hour ago
 UAE delegation visits Central American countries 

UAE delegation visits Central American countries 

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.