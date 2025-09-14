'Punjab govt committed to promoting sports'

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 14, 2025 | 04:20 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) Provincial Chairman Zakat and Ushr Council Rana Munawar Ghous Khan has reaffirmed the Punjab government's commitment to promoting sports and supporting the welfare of athletes under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

He expressed these views while attending the final match of a local cricket tournament held at Chak No. 159 NB, Shah Nikdar, organized by Kalyar Cricket Club on Sunday.

The event was also attended by senior Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leader from Tehsil Sillanwali, Makhdoom Shah Kumeer, along with a large number of local players and sports enthusiasts.

Commending the organizers, Rana Munawar Ghous said, “Tournaments like these not only encourage young players to polish their skills but also help in keeping them engaged in constructive pastimes. Such sporting events play a key role in promoting healthy recreation among the youth.

Makhdoom Shah Kumeer also praised the efforts of the Kalyar Cricket Club, stating that the PML-N would continue to support initiatives that nurture and showcase youth talent. “Bringing the community together through sports is a valuable service, and we commend the club for its dedication,” he added.

Chaudhry Cricket Club claimed the tournament title with an impressive performance in the final match.

Later, Rana Munawar Ghous Khan and Makhdoom Shah Kumeer distributed prizes among the winners and runners-up, applauding the spirit of sportsmanship displayed throughout the tournament.

The Kalyar Cricket Club members reaffirmed their dedication to promoting cricket in the region, vowing to continue organizing such tournaments to provide young players with meaningful opportunities.

