Punjab Govt Committed To Protecting Workers’ Rights, Well-being : CM
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 28, 2025 | 02:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Monday said that providing a safe and healthy workplace is the fundamental right of every worker.
In her message on the World Day for Safety and Health at Work, the CM stated that a healthy and protected workforce was vital for the development of institutions and the achievement of their goals. Safe workplaces form the backbone of a thriving economy and a prosperous society, she emphasized.
CM Maryam Nawaz reiterated the Punjab government’s firm commitment to the welfare, safety, and health of workers, highlighting that multiple concrete initiatives were being implemented to protect workers’ rights. “We are ensuring the dignity, safety, health, and provision of essential facilities for all workers,” she remarked.
The CM urged industrial organizations and workers alike to strictly observe safety standards and practices. She stressed the importance of promoting a workplace culture where every individual’s life and well-being were treated as a top priority.
CM Maryam Nawaz noted that the World Day for Safety and Health at Work serves as a critical reminder to raise awareness about potential risks and accidents at workplaces.
Highlighting the theme of 2025, she said, “This year, the focus is on the revolutionary role of Artificial Intelligence and digitalization in enhancing workplace safety and health.”
