UrduPoint.com

Punjab Govt Committed To Provide Best Medical Facilities To Masses: Badozai

Sumaira FH Published September 10, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Punjab govt committed to provide best medical facilities to masses: Badozai

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2022 ) :Adviser to Punjab Chief Minister and MPA, Barrister Waseem Khan Badozai on Saturday said that the provincial government was committed to provide best medical facilities to people in case of accidents and natural calamities.

He said that latest ambulances and equipments were being provided at suburban areas and at tehsil level along with big cities.

He expressed these views while addressing the ceremony of providing new ambulance and motorbikes at Rescue 1122 office in Shujaabad.

MNA Ibrahim Khan, District Emergency Officer Dr. Kaleem, Assistant Commissioner Shujaabad Nasir Shehzad Dogar were also present.

He said that the Punjab government has provided two new ambulances and four motorcycles for the people of Shujaabad. It will help the people of Shujaabad and surrounding areas of timely delivery of first aid and shifted them to the hospital.

The adviser paid tribute to all the rescuers for the bravery and patriotic spirit with which the workers of Rescue 1122 are working.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Government Of Punjab Punjab Nasir Rescue 1122 All Government Best

Recent Stories

Match officials for Pak v Eng T20Is announced

Match officials for Pak v Eng T20Is announced

1 hour ago
 United States Military Begins Airlift of Critical ..

United States Military Begins Airlift of Critical Flood Relief Items to Pakistan

1 hour ago
 President Alvi Applauds Flood Relief & Rehabilitat ..

President Alvi Applauds Flood Relief & Rehabilitation Efforts of vivo Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Pak Vs Eng: Match officials for T20I announced

Pak Vs Eng: Match officials for T20I announced

2 hours ago
 Finch sees no barriers for Smith or Warner captain ..

Finch sees no barriers for Smith or Warner captaincy

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Railways announces to restore eight more ..

Pakistan Railways announces to restore eight more express trains to Rohri

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.