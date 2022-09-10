Punjab govt committed to provide best medical facilities to masses: Badozai

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2022 ) :Adviser to Punjab Chief Minister and MPA, Barrister Waseem Khan Badozai on Saturday said that the provincial government was committed to provide best medical facilities to people in case of accidents and natural calamities.

He said that latest ambulances and equipments were being provided at suburban areas and at tehsil level along with big cities.

He expressed these views while addressing the ceremony of providing new ambulance and motorbikes at Rescue 1122 office in Shujaabad.

MNA Ibrahim Khan, District Emergency Officer Dr. Kaleem, Assistant Commissioner Shujaabad Nasir Shehzad Dogar were also present.

He said that the Punjab government has provided two new ambulances and four motorcycles for the people of Shujaabad. It will help the people of Shujaabad and surrounding areas of timely delivery of first aid and shifted them to the hospital.

The adviser paid tribute to all the rescuers for the bravery and patriotic spirit with which the workers of Rescue 1122 are working.