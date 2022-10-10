UrduPoint.com

Punjab Govt Committed To Provide Best Medical Facilities To People: Dr Yasmin Rashid

Sumaira FH Published October 10, 2022 | 09:33 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Monday said the Punjab government was committed to provide best medical facilities to specially those people suffering from mental health deceases across the province.

She expressed these views while addressing the ceremony held at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) on the occasion of World Mental Illness Day. A large number of nurses and patients participated.

The Provincial Minister said that October 10 was celebrated all over the world to spread awareness about the diagnosis and treatment of patients suffering from mental diseases, adding that the IMH was the largest hospital for patients suffering from mental diseases in Asia.

She said "We are setting up a state of the art memory center for the convenience of patients", adding that along with the physical health of a person, mental health was equally important.

She said that mentally ill patients needed more attention than normal patients, adding that the immune system of the patients suffering from mental diseases was also reduced.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said it was important to spread awareness about the attention of the patients suffering from mental diseases in the society, adding that people over the age of 60 were generally prone to Alzheimer's and dementia.

Later, Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid inaugurated the state-of-the-art kitchen at the Institute of Mental Health.

She said that through the best kitchen in the IMH, quality and clean food would be provided three times a day to more than eleven hundred patients.

She congratulated the IMH Executive Director Mohsin Shaukat and Civil & Works officers for building a state of the art kitchen at the Institute of Mental Health.

