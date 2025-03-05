Punjab govt committed to providing best healthcare facilities: Khawaja Imran

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare, Khawaja Imran Nazir, has reaffirmed the government's commitment to delivering top-quality healthcare services to the province’s 125 million people under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

He expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation from the College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP), led by Professor Khalid Masood Gondal, on Wednesday. The meeting focused on discussions regarding FCPS and MCPS training programs for doctors in the Primary and Secondary Healthcare sector.

Khawaja Imran Nazir emphasized that training doctors at District Headquarters Hospitals (DHQs) and Tehsil Headquarters Hospitals (THQs) would help address local healthcare challenges. "Providing modern medical facilities to the public is our mission and top priority," he said.

The minister stated that the Chief Minister would be consulted regarding the FCPS and MCPS training initiatives for DHQ and THQ doctors.

He further noted that specialized training at divisional and tehsil levels would help overcome the shortage of consultants, reducing the patient burden on specialized hospitals in Lahore and other major cities.

Highlighting the government’s healthcare strategy, he said, “The Chief Minister is allocating the highest resources to the health department to ensure the provision of quality medical care across Punjab.” He added that revamping DHQs and THQs would provide modern healthcare facilities to remote areas.

“I am continuously visiting hospitals in various districts to ensure the availability of essential medical facilities,” the minister asserted.

Secretary of Primary and Secondary Health Nadia Saqib, Professor Mahmood Ayaz, Dr. Abrar Ashraf, and other officials were also present at the meeting.