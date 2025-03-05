Open Menu

Punjab Govt Committed To Providing Best Healthcare Facilities: Khawaja Imran

Muhammad Irfan Published March 05, 2025 | 09:20 PM

Punjab govt committed to providing best healthcare facilities: Khawaja Imran

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare, Khawaja Imran Nazir, has reaffirmed the government's commitment to delivering top-quality healthcare services to the province’s 125 million people under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

He expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation from the College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP), led by Professor Khalid Masood Gondal, on Wednesday. The meeting focused on discussions regarding FCPS and MCPS training programs for doctors in the Primary and Secondary Healthcare sector.

Khawaja Imran Nazir emphasized that training doctors at District Headquarters Hospitals (DHQs) and Tehsil Headquarters Hospitals (THQs) would help address local healthcare challenges. "Providing modern medical facilities to the public is our mission and top priority," he said.

The minister stated that the Chief Minister would be consulted regarding the FCPS and MCPS training initiatives for DHQ and THQ doctors.

He further noted that specialized training at divisional and tehsil levels would help overcome the shortage of consultants, reducing the patient burden on specialized hospitals in Lahore and other major cities.

Highlighting the government’s healthcare strategy, he said, “The Chief Minister is allocating the highest resources to the health department to ensure the provision of quality medical care across Punjab.” He added that revamping DHQs and THQs would provide modern healthcare facilities to remote areas.

“I am continuously visiting hospitals in various districts to ensure the availability of essential medical facilities,” the minister asserted.

Secretary of Primary and Secondary Health Nadia Saqib, Professor Mahmood Ayaz, Dr. Abrar Ashraf, and other officials were also present at the meeting.

Recent Stories

BCCI Chief Rajeev Shukla says Indian govt to decid ..

BCCI Chief Rajeev Shukla says Indian govt to decide on team’s visit to Pakista ..

1 hour ago
 Mahira Sharma opens up about dating rumours with c ..

Mahira Sharma opens up about dating rumours with cricketer Mohammad Siraj

2 hours ago
 Blast in Balochistan Khuzdar district kills four

Blast in Balochistan Khuzdar district kills four

2 hours ago
 Pakistan launches drought monitoring system to com ..

Pakistan launches drought monitoring system to combat climate risks

2 hours ago
 Price of 24-carat gold per tola increases by Rs700 ..

Price of 24-carat gold per tola increases by Rs700 in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Indian Kannada Actress Ranya Rao caught red-handed ..

Indian Kannada Actress Ranya Rao caught red-handed smuggling over 15kg of gold

4 hours ago
Two new mosques open in Sharjah's Al Hamriyah, Al ..

Two new mosques open in Sharjah's Al Hamriyah, Al Suyoh

5 hours ago
 DSQC commemorates Sharjah Ruler’s honorary docto ..

DSQC commemorates Sharjah Ruler’s honorary doctorate from University of Sheffi ..

5 hours ago
 Sharjah Airport strengthens global presence at ITB ..

Sharjah Airport strengthens global presence at ITB Berlin 2025

5 hours ago
 26th Islamic Arts Festival to kick off in November

26th Islamic Arts Festival to kick off in November

5 hours ago
 Sharjah Chamber, Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Ind ..

Sharjah Chamber, Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry sign MoU

5 hours ago
 Al Sajaa hosts 2,000 fasters daily in Sharjah Char ..

Al Sajaa hosts 2,000 fasters daily in Sharjah Charity’s largest Iftar site

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan