'Punjab Govt Committed To Providing Relief To People'
Umer Jamshaid Published September 02, 2024 | 06:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) The Punjab government is dedicated to providing relief to the common people and stabilizing the prices of essential commodities is a top priority.
Brigadier (Rtd) Babar Ala-ud-din, Chairperson of the Chief Minister's Directorate of Evaluation, Feedback , Inspection and Monitoring (DEFIM), said this during a meeting with Commissioner Marryam Khan here on Monday
He emphasized that Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz, is focused on the timely completion of development schemes. "Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz is committed to ensuring that affordable roti is available to the poor.
The Saaf Suthra Punjab ("Clean Punjab Campaign") and the "Plant a Tree for Pakistan" initiative are practical steps towards providing a clean environment for citizens, he said and added that to protect the public from inflation, farmers have been given direct access to markets. Special attention is being paid to markets as part of the price control campaign in the division.
Farmers' platforms have been established in all four districts to ensure the affordable supply of food items. Live screens have been installed in central locations to inform the public about the rates of these affordable items. Pushcart markets have also been activated to deliver quality and affordable food items to people's doorsteps.
Commissioner Marryam Khan said that the CM's people-friendly vision was being implemented in the Multan Division. In August, 169 price control magistrates conducted over 200,000 inspections across the division. As a result, 80 cases were registered, 1,128 profiteers were arrested, and fines totaling Rs 21,358,025 were imposed. The prices of seven essential items, including flour, ghee, tomatoes, and lentils, are being closely monitored. A web portal is also being monitored to control price hikes, she concluded.
