Punjab govt committed to providing women their rights: Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ):Provincial Minister of Human Rights & Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ijaz Alam Augustine said the Punjab government was committed to provide all basic facilities to women.

He expressed these views in a meeting with female members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) at new ministers block office here on Monday.

He said, "The International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women reminds us to protect rights of women." He said violence against women could be reduced by providing them with education, vocational training and social support.

The minister said the entire Pakistani nation had deep concerns over desecration of Holy Quran and, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the party had endorsed taking up the incident at the European Union (EU) and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) forums.

He said Pakistan would present a resolution at the EU and the OIC plateforms and demand discouraging and stopping such incidents in future which hurt the religious sentiments of Muslims across the world.

The minister said these type of attacks pose a threat to all humanity and the UN resolution on "Combating terrorism and other acts of violence based on religion or belief" be implemented by all member countries.