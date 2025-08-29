Open Menu

Punjab Govt Committed To Public Welfare, Development: MPA Chaudhry Sher Ali

Faizan Hashmi Published August 29, 2025 | 07:10 PM

Punjab govt committed to public welfare, development: MPA Chaudhry Sher Ali

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) Member of the Provincial Assembly Chaudhry Sher Ali Khan on Friday reaffirmed the Punjab government's commitment to public welfare and development. He expressed these views while presiding over the District Coordination Committee (DCC) meeting held at the DC Office Attock. The meeting was attended by prominent officials, including Member of the National Assembly Sheikh Aftab Ahmed and Deputy Commissioner of Attock Rao Atif Raza.

During the meeting, Deputy Director Planning Zameer Ahmed briefed the participants on the Annual Development Programme. He informed that work is underway on 32 major schemes across the district with an estimated cost of Rs. 20,616.981 million. All projects are expected to be completed within the stipulated timeframe, bringing benefits to the local community.

On this occasion, Chaudhry Sher Ali Khan emphasized that health and education are the top priorities of the present government. He noted that Chief Minister of Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has taken unprecedented steps for provincial development and has allocated special funds for Attock to provide maximum facilities to the people in these sectors.

The MPA assured that public welfare projects would continue in the future as well, as the PML-N government has always worked for the betterment of the people. He directed all concerned officers to ensure timely and quality completion of development projects, undertake regular visits to the schemes, and involve the local leadership of PML-N in the monitoring process.

APP/rhn/378

