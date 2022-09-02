Punjab govt committed to rehabilitate each flood victim: Mehmood-ur-Rasheed

UrduPoint.com

Provincial Minister for Local Government and Community Development (LGCD) Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed on Friday said that first the process of rehabilitation of flood victims would be completed and then there would be politics in Punjab

Addressing a press conference on flood relief activities, here at DGPR, he said, "It is everyone's responsibility to help flood victims who are in trouble.

Earlier speaking on the flood relief activities, the minister said that about 9 hundred thousand acres of land had been affected in the districts of south Punjab due to the floods and torrential rains, while 40 people were killed by floods and 37 people were killed by the collapse of houses. He said that 141 people were seriously injured and 2009 people were slightly injured. As many as 390 large animals and 1136 small animals were affected by the flood in southern Punjab, he added.

The minister said that under the relief package of chief minister Punjab, one million rupees had been approved for the families of each deceased person while 3 lakh for each injured person. A survey of flood-affected area was being conducted, and after it, the distribution of relief money would be started among the victims.

Mehmood-ur-Rasheed said that the LGCD department started preparation for flood fighting since February this year. It made available 235 de-watering sets, 122 tractor trolleys, 13 sucker machines, 41 generators and 52 temporary disposal stations for the DG Khan Division, he added.

He said that almost all departments were engaged in relief activities. "From secretaries of Union Councils (UCs) to the highest rank officers, personally supervised the relief operations.

The minister ensured that every penny of the relief money would be transparently delivered to the beneficiaries.

He said that after the floodwater receded, the rehabilitation work would begin. First of all, the flood-affected roads, bridges, passages and infrastructure would be restored and the relevant departments would work together to provide relief to the flood victims, he added.

He said, "I will again visit the flood-affected areas and review the ongoing rehabilitation process," adding, "Today, 10 trucks of relief goods are being sent to the flood-affected areas, while 1,000 gas stoves will be distributed among the flood victims. Sets of used clothes are also being sent to the affected areas."

