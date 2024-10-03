Open Menu

Punjab Govt Committed To Welfare Of Differently-able Persons: Ajmal Chandia

Umer Jamshaid Published October 03, 2024 | 02:20 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) Parliamentary Secretary for Higher education Ajmal Khan Chandia lauded

the Punjab government’s unwavering commitment to social welfare.

He highlighted Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz’s efforts to uplift vulnerable groups,

particularly through the introduction of the "Himmat Card" for disabled individuals.

Speaking to journalists, he heaped praise and added the CM’s dedication to fulfilling

promises made to the marginalized.

Ajmal Khan Chandia stated that the Himmat Card was a special gift from the Punjab government

to disabled persons. Under this initiative, differently-abled individuals will receive Rs 10,500 quarterly.

The card also reserves a 30% quota for women, ensuring equal benefits for all.

In addition to financial support, public transport fares, including buses, trains, and airplanes, will be

discounted for special persons.

It aimed to ease mobility challenges for the disabled community. Chandia also announced that a dedicated

helpline 1312, had been established to assist deserving special persons.

He explained that disabled individuals could register themselves through the Social Welfare Department

to benefit from the Himmat Card and other related services.

