Punjab Govt Committed To Welfare Of Differently-able Persons: Ajmal Chandia
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) Parliamentary Secretary for Higher education Ajmal Khan Chandia lauded
the Punjab government’s unwavering commitment to social welfare.
He highlighted Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz’s efforts to uplift vulnerable groups,
particularly through the introduction of the "Himmat Card" for disabled individuals.
Speaking to journalists, he heaped praise and added the CM’s dedication to fulfilling
promises made to the marginalized.
Ajmal Khan Chandia stated that the Himmat Card was a special gift from the Punjab government
to disabled persons. Under this initiative, differently-abled individuals will receive Rs 10,500 quarterly.
The card also reserves a 30% quota for women, ensuring equal benefits for all.
In addition to financial support, public transport fares, including buses, trains, and airplanes, will be
discounted for special persons.
It aimed to ease mobility challenges for the disabled community. Chandia also announced that a dedicated
helpline 1312, had been established to assist deserving special persons.
He explained that disabled individuals could register themselves through the Social Welfare Department
to benefit from the Himmat Card and other related services.
