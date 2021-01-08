Punjab govt compiling lists of frontline health workers for Covid-19 vaccine: Secretary health

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Health Secretary Mohammad Usman Friday said that the provincial government has started extensive exercise of compiling the list of 45,000 private and government frontline workers to prioritize them for administering them coronavirus vaccine in first phase.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the vaccination process would be completed in three stages and at the first stage the corona vaccine would be given to those who are at high risks of developing serious complications when contracting COVID-19, including aged and frontline health workers.

He said the registration of frontline health workers would complete within next two days, adding that the phase 3 clinical trials of Chinese vaccines were proceeding smoothly and hoped that the vaccines would be ready for the general public soon.

He also explained that the government would consider multiple factors before procuring a vaccine, which include: the type of vaccine, its efficacy, its safety and side effects, storage requirements, cost, production capacity of the manufacturer and whether Pakistan has access to procure that vaccine.

Replying to a question, he said that the new coronavirus variant that was discovered in the UK a few weeks ago, has not been reported in any patient in Punjab yet and the situation in Pakistan was being strictly monitored as all the passengers arriving from the United Kingdom were being evaluated.