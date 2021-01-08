UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Govt Compiling Lists Of Frontline Health Workers For Covid-19 Vaccine: Secretary Health

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 11:00 AM

Punjab govt compiling lists of frontline health workers for Covid-19 vaccine: Secretary health

ISLAMABAD, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Health Secretary Mohammad Usman Friday said that the provincial government has started extensive exercise of compiling the list of 45,000 private and government frontline workers to prioritize them for administering them coronavirus vaccine in first phase.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the vaccination process would be completed in three stages and at the first stage the corona vaccine would be given to those who are at high risks of developing serious complications when contracting COVID-19, including aged and frontline health workers.

He said the registration of frontline health workers would complete within next two days, adding that the phase 3 clinical trials of Chinese vaccines were proceeding smoothly and hoped that the vaccines would be ready for the general public soon.

He also explained that the government would consider multiple factors before procuring a vaccine, which include: the type of vaccine, its efficacy, its safety and side effects, storage requirements, cost, production capacity of the manufacturer and whether Pakistan has access to procure that vaccine.

Replying to a question, he said that the new coronavirus variant that was discovered in the UK a few weeks ago, has not been reported in any patient in Punjab yet and the situation in Pakistan was being strictly monitored as all the passengers arriving from the United Kingdom were being evaluated.

Related Topics

Pakistan Punjab China United Kingdom All From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

A statistical look at the history of Pakistan Cup

18 seconds ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jan 8, 2021 in Pakistan

51 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Liverpool legend Ian Rush visits Dubai Sports Coun ..

10 hours ago

Trump Campaign Lawyer Quits, Says His Services Use ..

10 hours ago

Schumer Urges Pence to Take Over as Acting US Pres ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.