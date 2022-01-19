UrduPoint.com

Punjab Govt Completes Record Development Projects: Fayyaz Chauhan

Published January 19, 2022

Punjab govt completes record development projects: Fayyaz Chauhan

Punjab Minister for Prisons Fayyaz Al Hassan Chauhan Wednesday said that PTI led government under the leadership of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar had completed record development projects in the far-flung areas of the province in accordance to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan

Addressing a public meeting while installing a 6-inch gas pipeline in Union Council, Shakrial, he said that the Punjab government had given special attention to the backwards area that was ignored during the tenure of PML- N government in the province.

The minister said to provide quality education, several universities, colleges, and schools had been set up, while the Naya Pakistan Health card was providing best health facilities to the residents of Punjab.

He said that the poor segments of the society disregarded during the previous regimes would now get free of cost treatments at the best government and private hospitals.

Fayyaz said that the performance of Sardar Usman Bazdar was categorized as number one, which showed that the PTI government had given priority to providing basic amenities to the middle class instead of wasting money on the construction of bridges and underpasses.

He observed that the PTI government had repaid around 40 billion Dollars debt in three years.

Fayyaz said that PM Imran Khan never compromised on the country's sovereignty and raised the voice against Islamophobia.

