Punjab Govt Conducting First School Census To Introduce Skill Based Programme: Minister
Muhammad Irfan Published June 27, 2024 | 02:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) Punjab's Education Minister, Rana Sikandar Hayat Thursday said that all-out measures would be taken to standardise the education system in public schools of Punjab where for better policies, the first school mapping programme to collect data about all school kids will be conducted soon transparently.
Talking to a Private news channel, he stressed on conducting school census at the national level, adding that the Punjab government is taking the lead among all other provinces and recently with the direction of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif school mapping was being conducted to count kids.
Through NADRA data will be checked about the enrollment data of students at every district level, he said, adding that long-term policy-making for government schools and enhancing the quality of education will be the top priority of the Punjab government.
He also praised that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has also announced the formation of a 19-member Education Task Force to address the pressing issues related to the national education emergency which is another historic step.
He said that collective efforts of all provinces related to out-of-school children's need of hour, adding, that Punjab government authorities are collaborating with other provinces in this regard.
Replying to a question, he mentioned that the government is also conducting an inter-provincial education conference next month to devise a national strategy to bring improvement in the education system across the country.
He said education ministers of all the provinces and other stakeholders would be invited to the conference and to find out consensus-based solutions to address the education system.
To another question, he stressed the need to devise a strategy for education and skill-based training programmes for public schools, adding that the prime minister had a vision of creating employment opportunities for the youth.
Skills-based programs for students completing 8th class will also be conducted in public schools, he said, adding that skill education will only play a critical role in the economic prosperity of the country.
Recent Stories
Vivo V30e 5G - An Allrounder Device
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India, England to play 2nd Semi-Final today
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa reach final after dominant victory over Afg ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 June 2024
PTI approaches SC to become party in reserved seats
US Congress's resolution on electoral transparency is tantamount to interference ..
Unsung Kimber smashes England bowler Robinson for record 43 in an over
PTI influenced US lawmakers to pass anti-Pakistan legislation, alleges Barrister ..
AJK Assembly demands release of Kashmiri leaders from Indian jails
RCCI-Civil Defence to enhance mutual cooperation
6 NA committees elect their chairmen
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Over Rs 50 bln disbursed among beneficiaries under Benazir Kafaalat scheme1 hour ago
-
Top wheat producers get cash prizes1 hour ago
-
Youth drowned in canal1 hour ago
-
'Practice of drinking unsafe summer juices from roadside can lead to serious health risks to citizen ..2 hours ago
-
ANF recovers 344 kg drugs in four operations2 hours ago
-
Safety, Halal food authority’s team conduct operations2 hours ago
-
Three injure as fire erupts at petrol pump in DI Khan3 hours ago
-
Drive against power theft continues in Mardan3 hours ago
-
Meteorologist advise safety of crops, precautionary measures with start of first spell of monsoon3 hours ago
-
Int'l community to take practical steps to rescue humanity from destruction by India: Mir Zia Lango4 hours ago
-
89 drug peddlers netted, huge cache of narcotics seized14 hours ago
-
Governor Punjab makes Rs 1 mln donation to SOS Village14 hours ago