Punjab govt confers HR award to Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Punjab government conferred Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, Special Representative to Prime Minister for Religious and Interfaith Harmony and Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) with Human Rights Award over his special services for Human Rights

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2021 ) :The Punjab government conferred Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, Special Representative to Prime Minister for Religious and Interfaith Harmony and Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) with Human Rights Award over his special services for Human Rights.

In a tweet, shared by Tahir Ashrafi said it was an honour to receive the prestigious award.

The award was issued on December 10 by the Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Department government of Punjab in connection with International Human Rights Day.