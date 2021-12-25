UrduPoint.com

Punjab Govt Confers HR Award To Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 25th December 2021 | 06:56 PM

Punjab govt confers HR award to Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi

The Punjab government conferred Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, Special Representative to Prime Minister for Religious and Interfaith Harmony and Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) with Human Rights Award over his special services for Human Rights

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2021 ) :The Punjab government conferred Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, Special Representative to Prime Minister for Religious and Interfaith Harmony and Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) with Human Rights Award over his special services for Human Rights.

In a tweet, shared by Tahir Ashrafi said it was an honour to receive the prestigious award.

The award was issued on December 10 by the Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Department government of Punjab in connection with International Human Rights Day.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Government Of Punjab Punjab December Government

Recent Stories

Katrina Kaif announces her new film ‘Merry Chris ..

Katrina Kaif announces her new film ‘Merry Christmas’

28 minutes ago
 CPO holds open court

CPO holds open court

4 minutes ago
 Festivals like Christmas promote religious harmony ..

Festivals like Christmas promote religious harmony : Chief Minister

4 minutes ago
 Kashmiris observe Quaid's 146th birth anniversary ..

Kashmiris observe Quaid's 146th birth anniversary with fabulous zest

4 minutes ago
 JI Chief regrets over poor civil state of Karachi

JI Chief regrets over poor civil state of Karachi

49 minutes ago
 DEO male Mansehra notifies promotion of 52 teacher ..

DEO male Mansehra notifies promotion of 52 teachers

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.