Punjab Govt Confirms Gold Reserves Worth Over Rs800b At Attock
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 15, 2025 | 12:50 PM
Recent surveys validate existence of gold reserves at confluence of Kabul and Indus Rivers
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 15th, 2025) The Punjab government on Tuesday confirmed the presence of gold reserves worth over Rs800 billions in Attock.
The recent surveys validated the existence of gold reserves at the confluence of the Kabul and Indus Rivers. It took the current Punjab government a year to confirm the presence of these reserves.
After the Geological Survey of Pakistan's findings, the Punjab government also had NESPAK verify the presence of gold.
Following thorough verification, a high-level committee of the Punjab government would meet Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Thursday (tomorrow) to brief her about the gold reserves.
The sources said that the Punjab government decided to conduct an international auction for the extraction of these reserves.
It may be mentioned here that former provincial minister Ibrahim Hasan Murad had previously claimed the presence of gold reserves in Attock.
