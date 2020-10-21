UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Govt Considering To Launch Hybrid Solar, Wind Energy

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 06:50 PM

Punjab govt considering to launch hybrid solar, wind energy

Punjab Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik Wednesday stated that Punjab government was considering to launch hybrid solar and wind energy

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik Wednesday stated that Punjab government was considering to launch hybrid solar and wind energy.

While chairing a meeting, he said the hybrid solar and wind energy was not only cheap but also environmental friendly. A solar-wind hybrid power system uses solar insolation and wind energy to produce electricity.

As both solar radiation and wind speed vary throughout the year, neither solar nor wind based system could provide reliable electricity individually.

A summary in this regard has been sent to the quarters concerned, he noted. Dr Akhtar also claimed that second phase of Quaid-e-Azam Solar project would be initiated soon. Its second phase will provide 700 megawatt electricity. Dr Akhtar Malik maintained that the Energy projects would provide 20,000 jobs during next three years.

Related Topics

Electricity Government Of Punjab Punjab Jobs

Recent Stories

Vivo Expands Business in Europe

31 minutes ago

Shibli grieves over loss of lives in Karachi blast ..

33 seconds ago

SBP organises al 'Hygiene Awareness Seminar on Den ..

34 seconds ago

Married woman commits suicide in Tharparkar

36 seconds ago

Pakistan to continue support Kashmirs' struggle fo ..

38 seconds ago

Poland Reports Over 10,000 COVID-19 Cases in Anoth ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.