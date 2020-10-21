Punjab govt considering to launch hybrid solar, wind energy

Punjab Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik Wednesday stated that Punjab government was considering to launch hybrid solar and wind energy

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik Wednesday stated that Punjab government was considering to launch hybrid solar and wind energy.

While chairing a meeting, he said the hybrid solar and wind energy was not only cheap but also environmental friendly. A solar-wind hybrid power system uses solar insolation and wind energy to produce electricity.

As both solar radiation and wind speed vary throughout the year, neither solar nor wind based system could provide reliable electricity individually.

A summary in this regard has been sent to the quarters concerned, he noted. Dr Akhtar also claimed that second phase of Quaid-e-Azam Solar project would be initiated soon. Its second phase will provide 700 megawatt electricity. Dr Akhtar Malik maintained that the Energy projects would provide 20,000 jobs during next three years.