Punjab govt considering to suspend VIP class in jails

Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat will talk to interior department and IG Jails about this matter in the coming week.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 4th July, 2019) The Punjab government is considering to suspend VIP class in jails.

According to details, the government is serious about taking initiative to abolish VIP class in jails.

According to the sources, I.G Jails will give different suggestions in this regard.

In Pakistan, politicians get B-class facilities in jails.

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was given the B-class facilities as well.

The B-class facilities included a newspaper, television, bed, table and chair, besides some other items.

CCTV cameras have been installed in jail while all facilities are provided according to jail manual including proper arrangements for taking prisoners to courts for hearings. For skill development of prisoners, tailoring classes are arranged while arrangements have also been made for computer training.

For providing health facilities to the jail inmates, a doctor is deputed while specialists visit in different days.