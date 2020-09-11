UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Govt Constitutes High-level Committee To Investigate Motorway Gang-rape Case

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 12:16 PM

Punjab govt constitutes high-level committee to investigate Motorway gang-rape case

Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat will lead four-member special committee to investigate the gang-rape case and due to submit report to Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar within three days from today.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 11th, 2020) Punjab government constituted a high level committee to investigate the Motorway gang-rape case, the sources said on Friday.

The sources said that the committee headed by Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat and comprising Additional Chief Secretary Home Department Momin Agha, Additional IG Special Branch, DIG Investigation Punjab and DG Forensic Science Agency would probe the shocking incident.

They said that the committee was given three-day time to complete the investigation and submit report to Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

Yesterday night, the medical reports confirmed that the woman was raped.

On other hand, Punjab Inspector General of Police Inam Ghani constituted a six-member special investigation committee for investigation of the said Motorway rape case.

DIG Investigation Lahore Shahzada Sultan would lead the committee while SSP Investigation Lahore Zeeshan Asghar, RO Special Branch Lahore Jahanzeb Nazir, RO CTD Lahore Naseebullah Khan, SP CIA Lahore Asim Iftikhar and in charge Gender Crimes Civil Lines Lahore Miss Fiza Azam will be the other members of the committee.

So far, 70 suspects were taken into custody in connection with Motorway Gang-Rape case and the police still could not reach any conclusion that who were the real suspects.

The incident spread shock waves across the country and raised serious questions about the security and protection of their women and children.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Minister Police Government Of Punjab Punjab Motorway Law Minister CIA Lead Women Usman Buzdar Raja Basharat

Recent Stories

Chief Of The Naval Staff Confers Military Awards U ..

9 minutes ago

Global leaders pledge ‘quantum leap’ towards f ..

19 minutes ago

PM leaves for Quetta on day-long visit

28 minutes ago

Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jin ..

43 minutes ago

Woman molestation on motorway is an alarming situa ..

59 minutes ago

OPPO launches Reno4 series, OPPO Enco W51 and OPPO ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.