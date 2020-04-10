UrduPoint.com
Punjab Govt Consults Experts To Extend Lock-down Till April 22

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 02:27 PM

The provincial government is considering to extend the lock-down after emergence of new cases in different parts of Lahore and other cities.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 10th, 2020) Punjab government is considering to extend till April 22 the lockdown as the Coronavirus cases have sharply increased across the province, the sources say.

They say that the government has consulted the experts about Coronavirus situation and thought that the lockdowns should be extended as the cases are increasing by every passing day.

“After 14 new cases of Coronavirus, the area of Shadbagh and Makhan pura have been sealed,” the sources privy to the development have told UrduPoint.

“At least 54 houses have been sealed in different areas of the provincial capital due to Coronavirus situation,” they further say.

They also say that around 17 cases have emerged in Shadbagh area after which the authorities have ordered to seal it.

An Assistant Commissioner was there to ensure that the markets and shops had been closed while PTI leader Malik Zaman also accompanied him during his visit to Shadbagh area.

The tally of Coronavirus cases has reached 4612 after 167 new cases nationwide, with Punjab at the top having 2279 confirmed cases, followed by Sindh 1128, KP with 620, Balochistan with 219, Gilgit-Balitistan 215 and 33 cases in Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

