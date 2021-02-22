UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Govt Contradicts News Item

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 12:10 AM

Punjab govt contradicts news item

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :A spokesperson for the Punjab government has categorically contradicted an erroneous impression being created by some circles that the local administration was not present on the occasion of by-elections, saying that it was totally baseless and contrary to the facts.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, the spokesperson said the press release of the Chief Election Commissioner also stated that the Chief Secretary was in contact till 3 a.m.

The spokesperson clarified that all the officers were actively on duty and the Chief Secretary was personally monitoring the whole situation.

The spokesperson said that a control room was set up at the divisional level and officers had been continuously submitting the reports to the authorities.

The spokesperson mentioned that the divisional and district administration had prepared a comprehensive plan, adding that the officers were deployed under the same plan and they performed their duties diligently and honestly.

More Stories From Pakistan

