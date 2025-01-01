Open Menu

Punjab Govt Cracks Down On Pollution

Faizan Hashmi Published January 01, 2025 | 09:58 PM

On the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a province-wide crackdown on pollution-causing brick kilns and industrial units was launched, resulting in significant actions to improve air quality

From March 1 to December 31, 2024, hundreds of brick kilns were shut down, while strict legal measures were enforced against violators, says a press release issued here on Wednesday.

The authorities inspected over 11,000 brick kilns across Punjab and issued 11,153 notices to kiln owners, demolished 1,191 non-compliant kilns, and sealed 1,335 others. Additionally, 1,832 FIRs were registered against violators, and 95% of the kilns were converted to zigzag technology to reduce emissions. Efforts to convert the remaining 5% are ongoing.

In specific actions, one non-zigzag kiln was demolished in Sahiwal, while 25 such kilns were razed across Chiniot, Faisalabad, Rahim Yar Khan, and Bahawalpur districts.

The anti-pollution drive also extended to industrial units.

In Lahore, seven industrial units were sealed, while 22 others, including textile mills, steel mills, rice mills, and plastic fiber units, were shut down across the province. In total, 29 industrial units were sealed for failing to comply with environmental regulations.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb emphasized the government’s zero-tolerance policy towards pollution. “Those responsible for spreading pollution will not be pardoned under any circumstances. Special teams have been deployed to monitor kilns and industries,” she stated.

The minister highlighted the government’s commitment to public welfare, stating that adopting modern technologies to curb pollution would enhance public health and agricultural productivity. She added that stricter penalties would be imposed on violators of environmental laws in the future.

The crackdown reflects the government’s determination to tackle environmental pollution and promote sustainable development across Punjab.

