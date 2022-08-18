UrduPoint.com

Punjab Govt Decides To Allocate Rs 20 Bln For Rehabilitation Of Flood-hit Areas: Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 18, 2022 | 08:11 PM

Punjab Minister for Revenue Nawabzada Mansoor Ahmed Khan on Thursday said the provincial government had decided to allocate Rs 20 billion funds for the rehabilitation of flood-affected areas

The minister, in a statement, said the Punjab government had declared flood affected areas as "calamity hit". Compensatory amount of Rs 800,000 each was being given to the heirs of persons died due to flood, he added.

The minister said the government stood by the affectees and was providing maximum facilities in all the flood-hit areas. Rehabilitation and restoration of normal life in the affected areas was the top priority of the provincial government and all possible resources were being utilized for the purpose, he added.

Nawabzada Mansoor maintained that medical camps had been set up in the inundated areas to provide free treatment, medicines, and vaccinations to the people.

A survey would be completed soon to ascertain loss of crops and houses, after which the Provincial Disaster Management Authority and other departments would devise a comprehensive plan for initiating short and long term rehabilitation projects in the flood-hit areas, he added.

