Punjab Govt Decides To Allot Ownership Rights To Katchi Abadis Residents

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 02, 2022 | 08:54 PM

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Friday said the government had decided to allot ownership rights to the residents of all Katchi Abadis of Punjab

He said that the decision to grant ownership rights to the residents of Katchi Abadis had been approved in this regard. The Chief Minister granted approval to allot ownership rights to the residents of Katchi Abadis and also sought final recommendations from the board of Revenue with regard to granting ownership rights.

He directed to undertake steps forthwith in order to allot ownership rights to the Katchi Abadis under a legal framework, adding that all matters should be expeditiously resolved to grant ownership rights to the Katchi Abadis.

He disclosed that residents having land up to 10 Marlas in the Katchi Abadis would be granted ownership rights and a summary would be submitted in the cabinet meeting for granting ownership rights.

The residents dwelling in the Katchi Abadis would fulfill their dreams of having their own house, he said.

The Chief Minister after seeking details about the Katchi Abadis directed to submit details of all Katchi Abadis of Punjab to the CM office at the earliest. He resolved to return due right to the real deserving people residing in Katchi Abadis.

The CM directed to formulate a plan regarding provision of basic facilities to the Katchi Abadis.

He chaired a meeting at CM Office in which recommendations with regard to granting ownership rights to the residents of Katchi Abadis came under review.

SMBR and DG Katchi Abadis Punjab presented a briefing to the Chief Minister. Chief Secretary, SMBR, Secretary Local Government, Secretary P&D, DG Katchi Abadis Punjab and concerned officials attended the meeting.

Provincial Advisor Sardar Ayaz Khan Niazi, Commissioner Multan Division and Deputy Commissioner Khanewal attended the meeting via video link.

