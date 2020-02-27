UrduPoint.com
Punjab Govt Decides To Cancel NS Bail Extension: Raja Basharat

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 02:16 PM

Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat said on Thursday Punjab government had taken a firm decision to cancel ex premier's bail extension as PML (N) had not yet provided sufficient and authentic medical reports

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat said on Thursday Punjab government had taken a firm decision to cancel ex premier's bail extension as PML (N) had not yet provided sufficient and authentic medical reports.

Talking to a private news channel he stated Sharif brothers had already wasted 16 weeks while staying in Britain on the pretext of illness though the so-called patient had not admitted in any hospital for a single day.

"We were informed earlier that Mian Nawaz Sharif would might get through a heart surgery which later was found a false information, that PML-N leaders gave different statements on media," he quoted.

Replying to a question he said Sharif's doctor had mentioned that his platelets were stabilized to 50,000 when the Punjab government inquired about falling platelets as it was the main reason of his deteriorated health when he was in Pakistan.

