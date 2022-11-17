UrduPoint.com

Punjab Govt Decides To Change Orange Line Metro Train Fares

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 17, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Punjab govt decides to change Orange Line Metro Train fares

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :The Punjab government has decided to change fares of the Orange Line Metro Train.

The Punjab Cabinet has approved stop-to-stop fare of the Orange Line Metro Train and five brackets have been created in the new fare.

In this regard, Provincial Transport Minister Muneeb Sultan Cheema said that the fare of the orange train from Ali Town to Dera Gujran would be Rs 40. The fare from 0 to 4 km would be Rs 20 and the fare for 5 to 8 km would be Rs 25 whereas the train fare for 9 to 12 km had been fixed at Rs 30, he added.

The minister said the fare for 13 to 16 km had been fixed at Rs 35. The train fare for 16 to 27 km fromthe first stop to the last stop will be Rs 40, he added.

The minister said the fares would be applicable after the notification.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Punjab Metro Orange From Cabinet

Recent Stories

Oman to Celebrate 52nd National Day on 18 November

Oman to Celebrate 52nd National Day on 18 November

23 minutes ago
 The United States Launches Initiative to Enhance U ..

The United States Launches Initiative to Enhance U.S.-Pakistan Bilateral Trade

33 minutes ago
 Youth Leadership Development Training Programme he ..

Youth Leadership Development Training Programme held at UVAS

37 minutes ago
 Discovering diverse stories around the world; Infi ..

Discovering diverse stories around the world; Infinix X Discovery Global Vlog Ch ..

42 minutes ago
 Imran Khan says he could be attacked again

Imran Khan says he could be attacked again

47 minutes ago

SC declares JUI-F’s leader plea stop Imran Khan’s long march as “infructuo ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.