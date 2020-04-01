Punjab govt decides to close grocery, general stores at 5 pm

In another effort to further curb public mobility to control COVID 19 outbreak in the province, the Punjab government has decided to further revise timing for Karyana shops, grocery and general stores from 09:00 am to 05:00 pm from April 1 (Wednesday).

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday approved the important decision and as per the new schedule general stores and grocery stores will remain open from 9 am to 5 pm from April 1. However, the medical stores and pharmacies will be exempt from new timing.

The Chief Minister said the government has taken the decision for new timing for protection of health and lives of the people, adding that the government will take all possible measures for protecting the health and life of the people.

Last week, Punjab government had restricted the karyana shops, grocery and general stores to operate between 08:00 am to 05:00 pm. The government was forced to further reduced the operational hours for stores to strengthen its efforts to control coronavirus pandemic in the province.