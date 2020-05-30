UrduPoint.com
Punjab Govt Decides To Continue Economy-based Businesses

Faizan Hashmi 27 seconds ago Sat 30th May 2020 | 08:54 PM

In order to devise a new strategy on coronavirus after May 31, a meeting was held at the Chief Secretary's Camp Office, with Provincial Ministers Raja Basharat, Dr Yasmeen Rashid, Mian Aslam Iqbal and Chief Secretary Jawwad Rafique Malik in attendance

The meeting decided that instead of luxury-based, economy-based business activities would continue in the province to protect people from the pandemic as well as economic problems.

The participants reviewed various proposals about working hours and weekly day-offs of industries and businesses and finalized the recommendations.

The meeting also decided to set up a control room at the Mayo Hospital Lahore which would be connected to all the hospitals in the city so that medical facilities could be provided to the patients of coronavirus without any delay.

The control room would work 24 hours a day and provide new patients with information about availability of beds and ventilators in the city's hospitals.

It was decided that a request would be made to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to provide 2,000 ventilators immediately.

Secretary Specialized Healthcare Nabil Awan said that a request for supply of 1,500 ventilators had already been sent.

The meeting also agreed to launch a public awareness campaign on COVID-19.

Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid said that 50 special beds would also be added for coronavirus patients at field hospital of Expo Center.

