Punjab Govt Decides To Drops Political Cases Against PML-N Workers
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 18, 2024 | 07:32 PM
Sources say Punjab government has directed Advocate General Punjab to gather records of all political cases
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 18th, 2024) In a significant move, the Punjab government has decided to dismiss all political cases filed against workers of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), according to sources on Wednesday.
The government instructed the Advocate General of Punjab to gather records of these political cases. Sources indicate that all cases where the state is the complainant against PML-N activists and leaders are set to be dismissed.
PML-N leaders, Members of the Provincial Assembly, organizational officials, and activists had been charged in various cases across Punjab, primarily under the Anti-Terrorism Act for participating in rallies calling for the return of Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz, which led to confrontations with police.
Following the leaders' return to the country, numerous cases were filed against them by the Buzdar government. Besides it, many PML-N leaders and activists faced legal challenges during Maryam Nawaz's appearances before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).
The Advocate General of Punjab has begun the process of compiling records of these political cases against PML-N leaders.
Recent Stories
PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to Commonwealth charter
Sania Mirza shares glimpse of her life with fans, friends
Javeria Abbasi confirms her second marriage
Tickets available for Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup
The Israeli Zionist forces' attacks on innocent civilians in Beirut and Lebanon ..
The immediate deportation of Mohibullah Shakir and his companions for desecratin ..
Russian Deputy PM to arrive in Islamabad today for 2-day visit
Police crackdown intensifies ahead of PTI rally in Lahore on Sept 21
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2024
Infinix Breaks New Ground: The First Smartphone to Run Black Myth: Wukong?
Honey Singh and Atif Aslam Join Forces for New Collaboration
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Qamar honey trap case: ATC sends 2 main accused to jail on judicial remand3 minutes ago
-
ICT admin cracks down on begging; 23 arrested3 minutes ago
-
Health minister emphasises quality research in medical institutions23 minutes ago
-
New welfare program for police termed a revolution step33 minutes ago
-
President rejects IIOJK Legislative Assembly polls42 minutes ago
-
27-km two-way road connecting Pakpattan to Sahiwal completed: minister43 minutes ago
-
AC raids at vegetable market; arrests 11 vendors43 minutes ago
-
Power shutdown notified for suburban areas of city43 minutes ago
-
PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to Commonwealth charter1 hour ago
-
Abbottabad: Surge in Dengue cases reported1 hour ago
-
PFA cracks down on adulterated food in Sheikhupura2 hours ago
-
AJK rejects India's election drama in occupied Kashmir2 hours ago