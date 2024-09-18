Open Menu

Punjab Govt Decides To Drops Political Cases Against PML-N Workers

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 18, 2024 | 07:32 PM

Sources say Punjab government has directed Advocate General Punjab to gather records of all  political cases

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 18th, 2024) In a significant move, the Punjab government has decided to dismiss all political cases filed against workers of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), according to sources on Wednesday.

The government instructed the Advocate General of Punjab to gather records of these political cases. Sources indicate that all cases where the state is the complainant against PML-N activists and leaders are set to be dismissed.

PML-N leaders, Members of the Provincial Assembly, organizational officials, and activists had been charged in various cases across Punjab, primarily under the Anti-Terrorism Act for participating in rallies calling for the return of Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz, which led to confrontations with police.

Following the leaders' return to the country, numerous cases were filed against them by the Buzdar government. Besides it, many PML-N leaders and activists faced legal challenges during Maryam Nawaz's appearances before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The Advocate General of Punjab has begun the process of compiling records of these political cases against PML-N leaders.

