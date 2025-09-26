Punjab Govt Decides To Establish First Anti-drone Unit
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 26, 2025 | 07:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) The Punjab government has decided to establish the first anti-drone unit.
According to official sources, the government has allocated Rs 3 billion for the establishment of the anti-drone unit. The unit will include radar, jamming, directed energy and mobile response.
Six radar units will detect low and medium altitude drones.
Jammers will block the control and navigation signals of the drones. Directed energy weapons will be capable of targeting dangerous drones.
Meanwhile, mobile response units will conduct immediate operations and interception.
Jammers will help in uncontrollably landing or disabling drones. Mobile units will provide immediate protection to sensitive places and public gatherings, they further said.
Recent Stories
Gold Price Drops to Rs395,800 per Tola in Pakistan
Anoushay Abbasi confirms divorce after six years of silence
Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh coach unveils reason behind match loss against Pakista ..
ICC imposes fine upon Indian skipper Surakumar Yadav, Pakistani bowler Haris Rau ..
Mohammed bin Rashid receives local dignitaries, businessmen, senior officials
Yango Group showcases its SuperApp at Pakistan largest tech conference ITCN Asia ..
Sultan bin Ahmed opens new homes for families in Sri Lanka
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses MBZUAI inaugural Honorary Doctorate confe ..
WETEX expands global partnerships in clean, renewable energy
Austria calls at UN for lasting Middle East peace
UAE solidifies role as key player in global tourism
MoEI begins AED750 million Emirates Road enhancement project
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dengue control efforts intensify in Attock6 minutes ago
-
Police arrest accused in blind murder case6 minutes ago
-
Amir Muqam offers condolences to families of martyrs of Tirah tragedy in Bara visit6 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt decides to establish first anti-drone unit7 minutes ago
-
14 killed, 1,614 injured in Punjab road accidents7 minutes ago
-
Combating smog: Anti-smog guns arrive in Lahore7 minutes ago
-
PIMA to hold BLS workshops nationwide on world lifesavers day7 minutes ago
-
Islamabad emergency services to get GPS tracking, faster response system7 minutes ago
-
NA body records strong displeasure at absence of Secretary; adjourns sitting17 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on illegal commercialisation17 minutes ago
-
JKLF condemns use of force against unarmed, innocent, peaceful protesters in Leh, IIOJK17 minutes ago
-
GM of PTV Quetta center briefs MPAs on directive of Balochistan Assembly Speaker27 minutes ago