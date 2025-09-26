Punjab govt decides to establish first anti-drone unit

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) The Punjab government has decided to establish the first anti-drone unit.

According to official sources, the government has allocated Rs 3 billion for the establishment of the anti-drone unit. The unit will include radar, jamming, directed energy and mobile response.

Six radar units will detect low and medium altitude drones.

Jammers will block the control and navigation signals of the drones. Directed energy weapons will be capable of targeting dangerous drones.

Meanwhile, mobile response units will conduct immediate operations and interception.

Jammers will help in uncontrollably landing or disabling drones. Mobile units will provide immediate protection to sensitive places and public gatherings, they further said.