Punjab Govt Decides To Establish Suthra Punjab Authority
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 19, 2025 | 03:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) The Punjab government has decided to establish Suthra Punjab Authority to ensure an effective sanitation system in the province.
According to official sources, the authority’s top priority is to provide a clean and healthy environment in cities and villages.
The authority’s responsibilities will include timely collection of garbage, implementation of a modern waste management system, effective monitoring of dumping sites and strict measures against illegal dumping.
Along with this, elimination of environmental pollution and promotion of tree plantation have also been declared as important parts of the project.
The sources said, the authority will emphasize making cleanliness a collective responsibility through public awareness campaigns, while the use of modern machinery, manpower and technology has been included in the priorities.
The main goal of the authority is to provide a dignified and healthy lifestyle to the public, which will bring great benefits to the citizens through environment-friendly measures.
