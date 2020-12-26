Punjab govt decides to highlight decades old religious, cultural importance of Multan

Commissioner Multan division Javed Akhtar Mahmood here on Saturday said that Punjab government has decided to highlight the decades old religious and cultural importance of the city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020 ) :Commissioner Multan division Javed Akhtar Mahmood here on Saturday said that Punjab government has decided to highlight the decades old religious and cultural importance of the city.

He said that practical steps has been started to make the land of Saints the city of lights and added that the shrines of the city are identity of this region.

Commissioner Multan division expressed these views during meeting with special team which visited his office for restoration of historical places of city on Saturday.

He said that the people from all over the world were visited the shrines to get spiritual peace and added that historic style unique construction of shrines are cause of special interest for tourists.

He said that archeology department is playing its role for safety of historical buildings and worship places.

Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak suggested restoration of wall of Fort towards water works road.

Director General MDA Agha Muhammad Ali Abbas said that masses point of view should be kept in front regarding restoration of historical buildings.

On this occasion, the heads of various departments were present in the meeting.

