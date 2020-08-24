UrduPoint.com
Punjab Govt Decides To Identity Opportunities For Investment At Tourist Spots

Umer Jamshaid 21 seconds ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 08:26 PM

The Punjab government has decided to evolve a planning and identify opportunities for investment at tourist places

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :The Punjab government has decided to evolve a planning and identify opportunities for investment at tourist places.

Punjab Tourism Secretary Ehsan Bhutta while addressing the media awareness ceremony related to Punjab Tourism for Economic Growth project said here on Monday that Punjab had huge potential for tourism.

He said, " Punjab is famous for its rich cultural and historical heritage." "In Punjab, infrastructure is already available for tourism, we need to provide basic facilities at relevant places for tourism, he added.

The secretary said that "Our focus is to conserve the historic heritage of Punjab and to utilize it for tourism purpose.

" Planning and Development Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch, speaking on the occasion, said the Punjab government was starting more than 23 projects related to tourism.

He said the provincial government was utilizing more than Rs 400 million on various projects.

Work on Derawar Fort, Patriata chairlift and other projects was underway, he added.

Tourism was not only about developing infrastructure but to involve local community as well, he maintained.

He said, " The objective of today's event is to provide facility to local community for promotion of tourism."

