Punjab Govt Decides To Impose Emergency To Deal With Rape Cases

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 20, 2022 | 12:00 PM

Punjab govt decides to impose emergency to deal with rape cases

Punjab Home Minister Ata Tarar says increase in such incidents is a serious issue for society and the government.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 20th, 2022) Punjab Home Minister Atta Tarar said Sunday that the Punjab government had decided to declare an emergency againat rapid increase of reported sexual abuse against women and children.

“Four to five cases of rape are being reported daily in Punjab due to which the government is considering special measures to deal with cases of sexual harassment, abuse and coercion,” said Tarar while addressing a press conference at the headquarters of PML-N.

Ata Tarar said that an increase in such incidents was a serious issue for society and government officials.

"The administration has declared an emergency to deal with such cases of rape," said Tarar, adding that all cases would be reviewed by the Cabinet Committee on Rape and Law and Order.

The home minister stated that now is the time for parents to learn how to protect their children. He stated that the government will raise the number of DNA samples on a fast-track basis.

He said, "A system on abuse will be implemented in two weeks, reducing the incidents,".

He said civil society, women's rights organisations, teachers, and attorneys would be consulted. He urged parents to teach their children about the importance of safety and that youngsters should not be left alone in their homes without supervision. Tarar stated that the accused in a number of cases had been detained, the government had launched an anti-rape campaign, and that students would be warned about harassment in schools.

